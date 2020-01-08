x
FBI warns residents of COVID-19 tests that 'should not have been used' at New Braunfels healthcare facility

Authorities are asking that anyone who got a test at this specific facility contact them.
Jerry A. Mann, center, watches as his grandmother, Sylvia Rubio, is tested for COVID-19 by the San Antonio Fire Department at a free walk-up test site set up to help underserved and minority communities in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has warned officials in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas that the cities could face lawsuits if they do not relax coronavirus measures he says go further than state law allows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI on Saturday posted a warning on social media to Texans who may have gone to a holistic healthare practitioner in New Braunfels to get tested for the novel coronavirus: Those tests "should not have been used" in the first place. 

The warning applies to those who went to get tested at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in the Hill Country community. According to a tweet from local FBI authorities, law enforcement have "reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection." 

It's unclear as of now why the tests ended up being used, or what specifically renders them inadequate. But the FBI is also urging that if anyone went to the facility to be tested, they should contact the FBI and also plan to get tested again. 

It's unclear how long coronavirus-testing efforts have been going on at the New Braunfels facility, or how far back in time the warning extends for those who went there. Those who live in San Antonio can find out more about getting a test here.

