SAN ANTONIO — City health officials are no longer requiring that residents get a doctor's note to be tested for the novel coronavirus, which has killed at least nine people in Bexar County.

Metro Health announced the changes Friday afternoon, saying that a new influx of testing supplies have made it possible "to break down barriers that people may face to getting tests."

Residents are being encouraged to use Metro Health's online self-screening tool to see if they should be tested. If it turns out they do, they are asked to book an appointment online, or by calling (210)233-5970 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Previously, the tool would go so far as to indicate that individuals should meet with a doctor.)

The test is free for those who are showing symptoms of the virus.

Health officials added that everyone should continue to practice social distancing and act as though they are carrying the virus, even if no symptoms are being experienced.

The latest figures from the city show at least 254 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. An update is expected from Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff at 6:10 p.m. Friday.

