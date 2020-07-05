SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 34,422 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 948 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 12:15 p.m. on May 6, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,761 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 6. A total of 53 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Thursday, May 7

6:30 a.m.

The economic catastrophe caused by the viral outbreak likely sent the U.S. unemployment rate in April to its highest level since the Great Depression and caused a record-shattering loss of jobs. The report to be released Friday may not fully capture the magnitude of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the job market.

5:45 a.m.

A set of detailed documents created by the nation's top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centers and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration.

5 a.m.

There are more than 1.2 million confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the U.S., as of 5 a.m. Thursday, May 7, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 70,000 deaths and nearly 190,000 people recovered.

Wednesday, May 6

7:36 p.m.

By the numbers: Bexar County now has 1,761 total coronavirus cases; 47% of the county residents who've contracted the virus have since recovered.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 84 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on May 6, bringing the total to 1,761. Meanwhile, one new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 53. In all, 834 county residents have recovered from the virus

5:22 p.m.

Three more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Guadalupe County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 90 as of Wednesday evening.

5:10 p.m.

There are 12 new cases of coronavirus in Hays County, officials announced Wednesday evening. The county now has 77 active cases, while 117 residents have recovered from the virus.

4:58 p.m.

Two walk-up COVID-19 test sites will open from May 7 through May 9 at the Las Palmas Library parking lot and Woodlawn Lake Park, the city announced Wednesday. The two locations will not require an appointment.

Additionally, more mobile coronavirus test collection locations are now available to San Antonio residents at no cost.

4:05 p.m.

Gold's Gym has announced that it will be reopening its San Antonio gym locations on Monday, May 18 at 5 a.m.

3:49 p.m.

Traders Village will be opening this weekend after the state confirmed the business should be allowed to operate under Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order reopening malls.

The outdoor market said they have plans in place to maintain social distancing and occupancy restrictions.

2:45 p.m.

Texas State Parks will begin allowing overnight camping on a limited basis starting May 18. Overnight camping will only be allowed for people with existing reservations. No new reservations can be made as of now, Texas State Parks's website says.

Here's a list of guidelines the parks have set in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

1:24 p.m.

Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department have provided an update on the number of coronavirus-related cases within the agency:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 7

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 7

Service delivery to the citizens of the City of San Antonio has not been impacted.

10:56 a.m.

Officials with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that one of the agency's deputies has tested positive for coronavirus. This marks the 6th confirmed coronavirus case.

9:58 a.m.

Officials in Comal County have confirmed two more cases of coronavirus for a total of 61.

9:45 a.m.

The Witte Museum says it will reopen Saturday, May 30 after being closed due to the coronavirus. The museum has a reopening task force to ensure that the experience is safe for visitors.

8:12 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has reported its latest coronavirus numbers within the department:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 5

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 7

6:45 a.m.

Tyson Foods will begin limited operation Thursday of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers, the company announced Tuesday.

6:00 a.m.

There have been 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 70,000 deaths and nearly 190,000 people recovered.

5:45 a.m.

Making himself Exhibit A, President Donald Trump visited an Arizona face mask factory Tuesday, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see the country reopen even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat. At the same time, the White House said it hopes to wind down its virus task force in the coming month as Trump's focus shifts.

