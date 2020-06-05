SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 33,369 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 906 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 12:15 p.m. on May 5, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,677 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 5. A total of 52 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, May 6

6:45 a.m.

Tyson Foods will begin limited operation Thursday of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers, the company announced Tuesday.

6:00 a.m.

There have been 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 70,000 deaths and nearly 190,000 people recovered.

5:45 a.m.

Making himself Exhibit A, President Donald Trump visited an Arizona face mask factory Tuesday, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see the country reopen even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat. At the same time, the White House said it hopes to wind down its virus task force in the coming month as Trump's focus shifts.

Tuesday, May 5

6:45 p.m.

State education leaders have announced four recommendations they are providing to Texas high schools as the traditional time for graduations nears. The state is allowing in-person ceremonies to take place in some rural counties in May, so long as social distancing is observed, while also suggesting that districts consider hybrid ceremonies, vehicle ceremonies, and totally virtual ceremonies.

6:20 p.m.

At the daily briefing, Mayor Nirenberg said two staff members and one patient at the San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, on the northwest side, have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the latest update from county authorities shows a total of 300 Bexar County jail inmates have now been diagnosed with COVID-19. Additionally, 61 deputies have been diagnosed.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Nirenberg announced 1,677 total cases of coronavirus in Bexar County Tuesday. The mayor reported an additional four deaths Tuesday evening, bringing the county's total deaths to 52. 802 people have recovered from COVID-19.

4:40 p.m.

Officials in Kerrville are reminding residents that while parks and trails are open, areas where there tend to be a high number of people who gather are "closed out of an abundance of caution." Among those areas are drinking fountains, playgrounds, volleyball courts, basketball courts, skate parks, pavilions and clusters of picnic tables.

The city also recommends that those going to parks carry hand sanitizer and observe social distancing whenever and wherever possible.

3:45 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott is allowing salons to reopen on May 8. Only one customer per stylist will be allowed. People waiting will have to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others. He also said stylists should be wearing a mask at all times.

As for gyms, Abbott said they may reopen on May 18, but showers and locker rooms must remain closed. All equipment must be sanitized in between uses. He added that other non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 18 as well, but that it will take time and they will have to operate at a 25% capacity with a "staggered workforce" so not all employees will be back right away.

Businesses within office buildings will also be allowed to reopen on May 18. The maximum limit is no more than 5 employees or 25% of the staff, while still maintaining social distancing.

2:38 p.m.

Take the New York metropolitan area’s progress against the coronavirus out of the equation and the numbers show the rest of the U.S. is moving in the wrong direction, with the infection rate rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns, an Associated Press analysis found Tuesday.

1:43 p.m.

Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference to provide more information on a 66-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center who died from what authorities believe to have been coronavirus complications after being removed from life support.

He also shared more information regarding deputy Timothy De La Fuente, who passed away from natural causes due to coronavirus. Sheriff Salazar said his passing his considered an "on-duty death" and he will be laid to rest with full honors.

Sheriff Salazar said he has not been tested and reported the latest numbers: 60 detention deputies and 294 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. One of those deputies is currently hospitalized in the ICU but is in stable condition.

8:55 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has reported its latest coronavirus numbers within the department:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 4

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 6

3:13 a.m.

There have been 1.18 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 69,000 deaths and more than 187,000 people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 3.61 million confirmed cases with 252,000 deaths and 1.1 million recovered.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk