There have been at least 32,332 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 884 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on May 4, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,652 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 4. A total of 48 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, May 5

8:55 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has reported its latest coronavirus numbers within the department:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 4

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 6

Monday, May 4

10:06 p.m.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, was placed on a ventilator and subsequently removed from life support by his family today, has now died.

8:00 p.m.

At Monday evening's briefing, Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick says the city has flattened the curve – that is, stalled the rise of new diagnoses – as residents have largely adhered to social distancing and mask-wearing protocols. Emerick also stressed that the virus remains a threat in the community.

7:15 p.m.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say there has been one more positive case of the virus among detainees at a processing center in Pearsall, bringing the total there to seven. In all, 121 detainees at ICE facilities in Texas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Nirenberg announced 39 additional cases of coronavirus in Bexar County Monday, bringing the county's number of confirmed cases to 1,652. 34 of the 39 new cases were reported from the Bexar County Jail. 848 people are still fighting the virus, while 48 residents have died from coronavirus in the San Antonio area.

5:50 p.m.

Hays County officials reported nine new cases of coronavirus in the area Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 176. 110 of those who have contracted the virus have recovered.

5:00 p.m.

In an interview with ESPN's "The Undefeated," Spurs legend Tony Parker revealed his father-in-law and sister-in-law are healthy again after having contracted the virus in France. He said his own family came back negative once they underwent testing.

4 p.m.

Stock markets end the day having scratched out minor gains on Wall Street, in the process avoiding what would have been its first three-day losing streak for the in weeks. Rallies by major tech companies helped lead the way on Monday.

3:30 p.m.

College Board announces details on how high schoolers will take AP tests as the end of the spring semester looms.

2:30 p.m.

The Mayor of Floresville's office confirmed a total of four coronavirus-related deaths at the Frank M. Tejeda State Veterans Home. That is one additional death from last week's total of three.

The office reports 14 residents and nine staff members in total have tested positive for the virus.

The mayor's office says six of the nine staff members who tested positive live in Wilson County.

12:51 p.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department has reported its latest coronavirus numbers within the department:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 7

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 7

11:00 a.m.

Costco will be limiting poultry beef and pork purchases to three items per person as the coronavirus takes a toll on meat production across the U.S.

"Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites," the company said on its website.

Read more.

10:19 a.m.

Comal County has confirmed two recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 41, and received no reports of new positive cases.

8:52 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has reported its lastest coronavirus numbers within the department:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 2

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 5

7:05 a.m.

Global stock markets dropped on Monday as tensions between the Trump administration and China over the origins and handling of the coronavirus pandemic rattled investors.

6:30 a.m.

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by 6 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 67,000 people in the United States have died.

Worldwide, over 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 247,000 people have died around the globe.

