There have been at least 31,548 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 867 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on May 3, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,613 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on May 3. A total of 48 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 756 people who had the virus have fully recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Monday, May 4

7:05 a.m.

Global stock markets dropped on Monday as tensions between the Trump administration and China over the origins and handling of the coronavirus pandemic rattled investors.

6:30 a.m.

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by 6 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 67,000 people in the United States have died.

Worldwide, over 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 247,000 people have died around the globe.

Sunday, May 3

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the metro, for a total of 1,613. The death toll remains at 48.

4 p.m.

Unacast, a New York-based location data company, gave Bexar County's social distancing efforts a D-. It's the same grade as the state at large.

3:30 p.m.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say at least six detainees at a processing center in Pearsall have tested positive for the virus. A total of 101 ICE detainees have been diagnosed in facilities across the state.

The agency has also suspended in-person visitation of detainees amid the pandemic, and is instead encouraging facilities to make use of teleconferencing technology.

2:30 p.m.

Good news! There are more than 15,000 Texans that have recovered from coronavirus. But, there are still more than 14,000 people who are still dealing with the illness, according to Texas HHS.

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump will be at the Lincoln Memorial tonight, giving a virtual town hall event for Fox News about the country reopening

11:30 a.m.

Former President George W. Bush released a video this weekend, calling for bipartisan unity during this time of trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

7:15 a.m.

The European Union is investigating on a rapid schedule whether the use of the drug remdesivir could be allowed for treating the coronavirus within the 27-nation bloc following a similar decision in the United States.

The Swedish Medical Products Agency's infection department director, Charlotta Bergqvist, told Swedish broadcaster TV4 that the introduction of remdesivir with is now being studied with a high priority within the EU and a decision may be reached “in a few days.”

Read more here.

6:30 a.m.

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 60,000 people in the United States have died. Worldwide, over 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 244,000 people have died around the globe.

