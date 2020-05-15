Real-time updates: 2,041 cases of coronavirus in San Antonio, 1 new death

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

City leaders say there are 2,041 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 14. A total of 59 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Thursday, May 14

9:00 p.m.

An employee at an H-E-B in New Braunfels has tested positive for coronavirus according to the store's website.

They say this person was last at the store at 651 South Walnut Ave.on May 5, and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.

8:45 p.m.

By the numbers: Of the 2,041 Bexar County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, more than half have recovered, as of Thursday evening.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 65 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on May 14, 2020, bringing the total to 2,041.

Meanwhile, 1 new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 59.

In all, 1,051 county residents have recovered from the virus.

5:40 p.m

Hays County health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the count to 219. 144 residents have recovered from the virus; Hays County has seen three fatalities due to coronavirus.

5:30 p.m.

There have been at least 43,851 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,216 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. on May 14, according to Texas HHS.

5:00 p.m.

Many Texas school districts are changing their plans for next year, but Comal Independent School District is sticking to their calendar.

This comes after the Texas Education Agency provided new guidance, including an earlier start date, later end date, longer winter break and other prolonged vacations, among other things.

3:50 p.m.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced 44 additional cases of coronavirus at the jail on Thursday, bringing the total to 297.

He said that after a push to ramp up testing and isolate units of inmate workers, many who would have otherwise been working in the kitchen have tested positive. 223 of the positive cases are asymptomatic.

According to Salazar, over 1,300 inmates have been tested so far. He called the goal of testing everyone a "moving target" considering 70-100 inmates come in every day and 70-100 leave.

11:48 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department has updated their numbers:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 4

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 4

Service delivery to the citizens of the City of San Antonio has not been impacted.

10:17 a.m.

Another movie theater is opening its doors in San Antonio; City Base Entertainment is set to welcome customers on Friday. The company shared its new safety procedures that will be implemented for guest safety.

10:10 a.m.

America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.

7:45 a.m.

Tyson Foods is lowering some prices on certain products this week after coronavirus closures at meatpacking plants led to a surge in meat costs, the company says.

7:41 a.m.

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department says.

5:17 a.m.

New locations have been announced in San Antonio for mobile and walk-up COVID-19 testing. The city says these locations do not require an appointment.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

