Real-Time Updates: San Antonio bars to demonstrate in push to reopen safely

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

These are the facts:

There have been at least 42,403 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,158 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:20 p.m. on May 13, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,972 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 13. A total of 58 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Thursday, May 14

5:17 a.m.

New locations have been announced in San Antonio for mobile and walk-up COVID-19 testing. The city says these locations do not require an appointment.

Wednesday, May 13

9:30 p.m.

San Antonio bar owners are ready to open. Bars across Texas are pushing Governor Greg Abbott to let them. On Friday, several bars in the Alamo City will be participating in 'Turn Up The Lights In Unity'.

6:40 p.m.

In the daily coronavirus response briefing alongside local leaders, SAWS CEO Robert Puente said there has been a 300% increase in the number of San Antonio residents "eligible to be disconnected" from access to water after not staying up to date on their bills. It's just one sign of how the coronavirus pandemic has yielded a major economic fallout.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 30 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,972. Meanwhile, one new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 58. In all, 1,050 county residents have recovered from the virus.

The woman who died was an 80-year-old resident at the Rio at Mission Trails nursing home.

4:45 p.m.

Metro Health has announced two more walk-up coronavirus-testing sites that will open this week for Bexar County residents. The Southside Lions Community Center and the Claude Black Community Center will serve as testing locations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to officials, you don't need to schedule an appointment beforehand, though only the first 150 people at each location will be able to get a test before the daily capacity is reached.

3:30 p.m.

The state reported more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus over Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 42,403. Meanwhile, 1,158 Texans have died from coronavirus-related complications.

3:15 p.m.

As part of its series of visits to major cities across the country, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the military branch's air demonstration squadron, visited San Antonio to salute healthcare workers on the frontlines against COVID-19. Here's what the flyover looked like, from the ground and from the sky.

12:30 p.m.

In a press release distributed on Wednesday afternoon, state officials said it would be dispatching the Texas National Guard to help with disinfection efforts of nursing facilities across the state, after receiving guidance from local disaster assessment experts.

11:30 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department has updated their numbers:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 8

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 8

11:27 a.m.

Comal County officials have reported one recovery from coronavirus and zero new cases of the disease.

At this time, there have been 6 deaths and 56 recoveries. The county currently has six active cases, one of which is hospitalized.

10:35 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has updated their numbers:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 6

Civilians in quarantine- 5

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 11

8:20 a.m.

The University of Texas at San Antonio says it will be refunding $10 million to students amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

4:10 a.m.

A new coronavirus aid package released Tuesday by House Democrats includes $25 billion for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service, which could run out of money by the end of September without a taxpayer bailout.

3:57 a.m.

Advice from the nation’s top disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic included detailed instructive guidance and some more restrictive measures than the plan released by the White House last month.

The 63-page document shows how the thinking of the CDC infection control experts differs from those in the White House managing the pandemic response.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk