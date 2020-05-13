SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 41,048 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,133 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 5:00 p.m. on May 12, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,920 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 11. A total of 57 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, May 13

4:10 a.m.

A new coronavirus aid package released Tuesday by House Democrats includes $25 billion for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service, which could run out of money by the end of September without a taxpayer bailout.

3:57 a.m.

Advice from the nation’s top disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic included detailed instructive guidance and some more restrictive measures than the plan released by the White House last month.

The 63-page document shows how the thinking of the CDC infection control experts differs from those in the White House managing the pandemic response.

Tuesday, May 12

6:50 p.m.

In their Tuesday evening briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff countered a letter from Attorney General Ken Paxton alleging that the metro is doing more than it has the right to enforce social distancing. The city contended that everything in the local orders is in line with that of the governor's without superseding state mandates, and Nirenberg called the letter a political maneuver.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 22 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,942. Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, keeping the local death toll at 57. In all, 53% of county residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

5:45 p.m.

Governor Abbott issued a proclamation today, extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

The declaration was originally issued on March 13 and previously extended on April 12. The Disaster Declaration provides the state with a number of resources to help residents as the state continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

5:15 p.m.

Bexar County officials can't require people to wear masks or stay at home, according to a letter sent Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The letter says local orders cannot conflict with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar letters were sent to officials in Dallas and Travis counties.

5:00 p.m.

According to Texas HHS, there have been at least 41,048 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,133 reported deaths from COVID-19. 538,173 tests have been distributed in the state.

2:56 p.m.

The House of Representatives will vote on the 'Heroes Act,' which would offer a new round of payments to individuals and feature an additional “hazard pay” for essential workers. But the legislation is heading straight into a Senate roadblock.

2 p.m.

City health officials say they have started investigations into four local nursing homes where the coronavirus has infected residents and staff. Between all four, there have been a total of 39 total diagnoses; 17 of them stem from a single southeast-side facility.

12:17 p.m.

Sheriff Salazar said that 40 deputies have tested positive for coronavirus while 23 have recovered and 66 have tested negative. He also reported 227 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

11:45 a.m.

Comal County officials say the number of confirmed cases in the community is up to 68 after three new diagnoses. The death toll in the area remains at six.

11 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department provided the following update in regards to cases among its ranks:

SAFD uniformed positive cases: 6

SAFD uniformed in quarantine: 10

SAFD civilian employees in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD personnel quarantined: 10

8:51 a.m.

Are you looking for a job? Every Tuesday KENS 5 shares the latest round-up of which companies are hiring in the San Antonio area.

6:49 a.m.

Dr. Fauci warns of "suffering and death" if the US reopens too soon. He warned that officials should adhere to federal guidelines for a phased reopening. He is among the health experts testifying to a Senate panel.

