There have been at least 39,869 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,100 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:35 p.m. on May 11, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,920 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 11. A total of 57 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, May 12

6:49 a.m.

Dr. Fauci warns of "suffering and death" if the US reopens too soon. He warned that officials should adhere to federal guidelines for a phased reopening. He is among the health experts testifying to a Senate panel.

Monday, May 11

9:30 p.m.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 19 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on May 11, bringing the total to 1,920

Meanwhile, 1 new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 57. In all, 978 county residents have recovered from the virus.

5:46 p.m.

The Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Boerne have reported a new case of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20.

5:38 p.m.

Officials in DeWitt County are reporting the county's 16th and 18th cases of coronavirus.

5:35 p.m.

Promising news from the COVID-19 Infectious Disease team at University Health System and UT Health. The team will be starting the second phase of patient testing for a coronavirus drug, remdesivir.

READ MORE: UT Health San Antonio and University Hospital move into second phase of testing for coronavirus drug

5:20 p.m.

Guadalupe County officials have confirmed six additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 99. Of the 99, 77 have recovered.

4:50 p.m

Officials in Hays County said that they have had five new cases since Saturday's update and that 140 of the county's 208 lab-confirmed cases are now considered recovered.

4:34 p.m

Officials with the City of San Antonio have confirmed that an employee of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has died.

The employee was described as an African American woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions.

Back on April 20, we reported that 74 residents tested positive for the virus as well as 28 employees following an outbreak at the nursing home. At that time there had been 18 deaths.

1:01 p.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department reported the latest number of cases within the department:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 9

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 9

12:27 p.m.

Starting today, Metro Health will be expanding coronavirus testing to asymptomatic individuals. This means that San Antonio residents will have access to testing even if they do not have any coronavirus symptoms.

10:48 a.m.

Comal County officials confirmed zero new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

With six deaths and 48 recoveries, the county has 11 active cases, one of which is hospitalized.

As of Monday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

940 tests conducted

65 positive tests

790 negative tests

85 results still pending

8:27 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department reported the latest number of cases within the department:

Sworn Officers positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 3

Civilians in quarantine: 6

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 9

8:05 a.m.

The Internal Revenue Service has set a Wednesday, May 13, deadline for direct deposit info. Otherwise, you may have to wait weeks for a check in the mail. You can sign up for direct deposit using the Get My Payment tool.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk