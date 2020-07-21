211 Bexar County babies diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials say

Metro Health provided a breakdown of local pediatric cases.

SAN ANTONIO — During Monday evening's update on the local coronavirus response, officials noted that the number of pediatric cases in Bexar County had risen to comprise 11.2 percent of the county's total cases. A Metro Health spokesperson provided Metro Health provided a breakdown of local pediatric cases Tuesday.

Of the more than 31,000 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County, 3,907 are cases affecting residents under 18 years of age, according to local health authorities. That information as through July 17.

Meanwhile, 211 of those are babies under 12 months old have been infected with the virus. Nearly 700 are cases in kids between 6 and 10 years old.

Two patients between the ages of 10 and 19 have died from coronavirus-related complications, representing the youngest Bexar County victims during the ongoing pandemic.