Metro Health distributes another mobile alert as COVID cases surge at the onset of the holiday season

More than 900 cases were reported Friday as the virus remains rampant in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — For at least the third time in recent months, and coming less than an hour after local leaders reported the area's largest coronavirus case total since July, Metro Health distributed an alert to Bexar County cell phones Friday evening to remind residents about the importance of social distancing mask-wearing during the pandemic.

"With the virus spreading, limit unnecessary outings, avoid social gatherings and wear your mask," reads the alert, the latest indication of how severe the COVID-19 situation continues to be as the holiday season gets underway in earnest.

The bilingual alert was distributed at 7 p.m. Friday, and including a link to the city's COVID-19 response website.

Echoing a sentiment he shared at Friday evening's coronavirus response briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg shared a Twitter message encouraging residents to take precautions, saying that "each and every one of us will need to make adjustments to make sure we protect ourselves, loved ones, neighbors, frontline workers and our hospital system."

Huddling indoors with extended family & friends this holiday season is a recipe for another COVID-19 surge.



Please consider the risks, San Antonio. Take care.

As of Friday evening, at least 72,313 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, amounting to a jump of 936 from Thursday—the largest daily case total since July. The spike caused the seven-day rolling case average to go from 321 on Thursday to 399 on Friday.