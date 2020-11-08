Metro Health announces 53 additional COVID-19-related deaths from July as part of ongoing investigations

SAN ANTONIO — A day after Metro Health leaders announced they were investigating more than 300 local deaths for a potential novel coronavirus connection, the initiative has resulted in a higher July death toll than what was previously reported.

Metro Health on Tuesday said their investigation has confirmed 53 additional deaths in Bexar County from coronavirus-related complications, all of which occurred in an 18-day straight from July 6 to July 24. With the latest develoment, the number of deaths currently being investigated has dropped to 265, meaning that nine of the deaths that were under investigation were confirmed to not be COVID-19-related.