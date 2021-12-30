Citing a spike in patients, UH says San Antonians should 'skip New Year's Eve parties' this weekend

Health leaders provided the stern warning as coronavirus cases surge and hospitalizations climb in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — In a week that has seen more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio over just three days, and with New Year's Eve celebrations almost here, University Health on Thursday gave a stern warning: Avoid the parties and crowds.

Citing an increase in hospitalizations stemming not just from the coronavirus but other major ailments as well, UH officials said in a press release that its emergency rooms are seeing "a huge spike in patients," and encouraged the community to play it safe this weekend by skipping in-person gatherings.

On Wednesday 325 Bexar County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest that number has been since mid-October, and long lines have reappeared at testing sites around town this week. Metro Health officials said earlier this week that omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in our area.

"The spread of COVID is happening across the community, including among health care workers," University Health's release states. "We need everyone to do all they can to help prevent a real crisis in our community."

UH said emergency room trips should be reserved only for a "true emergency," adding that the first point of contact for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should be their primary care provider.

Despite the warning, San Antonio's official New Year's Eve celebration is still a go at this point, with thousands expected to descend on downtown Friday night for Celebrate SA's in-person return after going virtual in 2020.