Real-time updates: Local assisted living home closed 'indefinitely' after COVID-19 outbreak

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 61,006 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,626 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:45 p.m. on May 29, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 37,626 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 2,636 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 6:13 p.m. on May 29. A total of 72 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Saturday, May 30

5:30 a.m.

As of 5:30 a.m., there are a total of 5,945,737 coronavirus cases globally, per Johns Hopkins University. A total of 365,368 people have died from coronavirus.

In Texas, a total of 1,027,449 people have been tested, 61,006 cases have been reported and 1,626 Texans have died. There have been approximately 40,068 recoveries.

6:45 p.m.

Local authorities say a coronavirus outbreak at a Leon Valley assisted living facility has prompted its indefinite closure. Health officials for the metro say there's been at least one death related to the coronavirus at the facility, and five total positive diagnoses out of seven residents and staff who have been tested.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 53 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Friday, bringing the total to 2,636. Meanwhile, one new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 72.

4 p.m.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control shows that the novel coronavirus arrived in the U.S. no earlier than mid-January, and anyone who was sick with similar symptoms in early January or December may have had the flu.

4:20 p.m.

The state reported an uptick of 1,230 novel coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total for Texas to 61,006 diagnoses. The death toll from coronavirus-related complications reached 1,626.

3:45 p.m.

According to VIA Metropolitan Transit, a maintenance employee has tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at home.

"The team member whose test results were reported today was last at work on April 9 and had little to no contact with the public in their role," a release from VIA said.

2:50 p.m.

The mayor of Austin said on Friday that he is extending the city's stay-at-home orders until at least June 15. The order accommodates changes that come with Phase 2 reopenings in Texas.

1:50 p.m.

The 2020 Department of Defense Warrior Games, which were scheduled to take place in San Antonio, have been canceled due to the pandemic.

12:15 p.m.

Officials with the San Antonio Missions say the Minor League Baseball club has had to let go of 30% of its full-time staff and slashed the salaries of those still employed amid the pandemic's economic fallout.

10:20 a.m.

The City of Kerrville announced Friday that an employee at the City Hall tested positive for coronavirus. Other City Hall employees were tested for the virus, and they all came back negative. City Hall employees are now required to take temperatures each day before reporting back to work. Also, masks and sanitation options are being practiced.

City Hall is still open, but citizens who would rather transact business with the city’s Utility Billing office remotely have several options for payment, including:

o Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/316/Utility-Billing.

o By phone with a customer service representative at 830.258.1504 (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

o Automated phone service for payments at (833) 262-5903.

o Drive thru services at 701 Main Street (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

o Drop box located at 701 Main Street for payments or applications for service.

o Pay by mail.

Email questions or requests to utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.

10:00 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department released the following coronavirus numbers this morning:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 5

Civilians in quarantine- 2

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 7

9:00 a.m.

Officials with the City of Kerrville announced that the Louise Hays Park Interactive Fountain and Carver Park Sprayground will be open on Friday, May 29.

Visitors to the fountain and sprayground are encouraged to observe at all times the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people.

8:10 a.m.

New research shows how dangerous the coronavirus is for current and former cancer patients. Those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die within a month than people without cancer who got it, two studies found.

6:30 a.m.

There have been 1,721,926 reported cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have also been 101,621 deaths related to coronavirus.

