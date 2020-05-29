Real-time updates: Texas reports largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 59,776 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,601 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. on May 28, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 37,626 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 2,583 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 6:13 p.m. on May 28. A total of 71 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Friday, May 29

8:10 a.m.

New research shows how dangerous the coronavirus is for current and former cancer patients. Those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die within a month than people without cancer who got it, two studies found.

6:30 a.m.

There have been 1,721,926 reported cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have also been 101,621 deaths related to coronavirus.

Thursday, May 28

7:34 p.m.

By the numbers: 1,368 (53%) Bexar County residents have now recovered from COVID-19, while 1,144 remain ill with the virus. 71 residents have died from coronavirus, as of Thursday evening,

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 58 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,583. Meanwhile, one new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 71.

5:15 p.m.

The Pearl has announced when its Farmers Market will return (albeit in a limited capacity) and when its food hall will reopen to customers, as operations slowly begin to resemble normalcy.

3:50 p.m.

The state of Texas saw its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases so far in this pandemic, reporting an increase of 1,855 diagnoses for a new total of 59,776 on Thursday afternoon. The death toll, meanwhile, has reached 1,601 after 39 new deaths were reported.

3:40 p.m.

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order against social media companies after Twitter applied fact checks to a pair of his recent posts, saying those were "editorial decisions" that amounted to political activism.

2:45 p.m.

A pair of renowned events announced remarkably rare cancellations on Wednesday. First, the Wisconsin State Fair isn't happening for the first time in 75 years.

And, for the first time in its storied 124-year history, the Boston Marathon won't be run in 2020. Organizers had previously delayed the race from April to September, but they now determine it's "not feasible this year, for public health reasons."

11:45 a.m.

The McNay Art Museum announces plans to reopen in late June, while enforcing social distancing and requiring that all visitors at least 2 years old wear a mask.

9:40 a.m.

Basketball Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN that the enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and five others will be delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was to have taken place in Springfield on Aug. 29. Colangelo told ESPN that the event will be moved until the spring of 2021.

8:15 a.m.

Morgan's Wonderland announced Thursday staff members there made the difficult decision to stay closed for the rest of the 2020 season.

The park was closed, along with many other businesses, early in the coronavirus pandemic.

7:40 a.m.

More than 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent the economy into a deep recession.

About 41 million people have now applied for aid since the virus outbreak intensified in March, though not all of them are still unemployed.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday includes a count of all the people now receiving unemployment aid: 21 million. That is a rough measure of the number of unemployed Americans.

6:45 a.m.

The latest numbers this morning show there have been 1,699,933 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. There have also been 100,442 deaths related to coronavirus.

