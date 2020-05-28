Real-time updates: US cases reach 100,000 deaths

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 57,921 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,562 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on May 27, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 37,626 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City leaders say there are 2,525 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 27. A total of 70 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Thursday, May 28

6:45 a.m.

The latest numbers this morning show there have been 1,699,933 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. There have also been 100,442 deaths related to coronavirus.

Wednesday, May 27

9 p.m.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election, released a social media message Wednesday evening calling attention to the 100,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. In it, he alluded to tragedies faced in his own life, saying, "I think I know what you're feeling."

7 p.m.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that lack of immunity to the novel coronavirus does not qualify a voter to a mail-in ballot, raising the stakes in an ongoing legal fight in the Lone Star State.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 45 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,525. Meanwhile, 1 new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 70.

4:52 p.m.

The United States reached a grim milestone in the fight against the new coronavirus Wednesday. At least 100,000 people in this country are reported to have died from COVID-19.

4:00 p.m.

Texas health officials reported an additional 1,361 cases and 26 fatalities in the state Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Texas to 57,921 with 1,562 reported deaths from COVID-19. It is estimated that 37,626 Texans have recovered from the virus.

Here's a look at the 14-day moving average for the state; while the number spiked today, new daily cases are trending downward in Texas:

3:13 p.m.

Another Texas-based retailer has filed for bankruptcy.

2:34 p.m.

Texas is recommending people to bring their own hand sanitizer to vote this summer. The secretary of state suggested that voters "may want to consider" voting curbside if they have symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever, cough or sore throat

2:00 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about Texas fight against COVID-19 while in Amarillo Wednesday -- a region that fought against the virus at three different hotspots: a jail, a meatpacking plant and nursing homes.

12:49 p.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, White House administration official Dr. Anthony Fauci, has come out conclusively stating that "the scientific data" regarding the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is "really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy" in fighting the coronavirus.

10:45 a.m.

Comal County has confirmed four new cases, bringing its total to 87.

All four cases are New Braunfels residents, three in their 40's and one in their 50's. All are self-isolating.

The county also confirmed three more recoveries, bringing the total to 67. With six deaths, the county now has 14 active cases, three of them hospitalized after a previously confirmed home-isolated case was admitted to the hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

2,956 tests conducted

87 positive tests

2,749 negative tests

200 results still pending

These numbers include 1,465 nursing home tests taken last week, of which 1,415 were negative and one was positive, with the rest pending. The positive test is an outside medical practitioner who provides services to residents at EdenHill Communities. Because they are not a Comal County resident, their result is not included in the county’s total positive cases.

Of the 87 confirmed cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

• 36 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

• 14 from north of Canyon Lake

• 13 from the Bulverde area

• 7 from eastern Comal County

• 4 from the Spring Branch area

• 3 from south of Canyon Lake

• 3 from Garden Ridge

• 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

• 2 from southwest Comal County

• 2 from central Comal County

• 1 from Schertz

10:28 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department provided an update:

Uniformed positive: 6

Uniformed in quarantine: 2

SAFD civilians in quarantine: 1

Total SAFD personnel quarantined: 3

9:48 a.m.

Two additional CPS Energy team members have tested positive for coronavirus. These are the second and third CPS Energy employees to test positive for coronavirus, with the fire notification happening on May 8.

Neither employee had customer interactions. Both affected employees are currently recovering at home.

7:30 a.m.

Roughly three weeks after state and federal teams descended on the Panhandle to address the explosion of new coronavirus cases tied to local meatpacking plants, Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update from the region. Local officials and leaders are expected to join Abbott in Amarillo for the update.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

7 a.m.

The latest coronavirus numbers in the U.S. show there have been 1,681,418 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There have also been 98,929 deaths related to coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk