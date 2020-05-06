Real-time updates: COVID-19 cases in San Antonio area surpass 3,000

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 69,920 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,767 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 4, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 45,858 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 3,018 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 6:13 p.m. on June 4. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Friday, June 5

4:30 a.m.

As of 4:30 a.m., there are a total of 6,658,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. A total of 391,571 people have died from coronavirus.

Thursday, June 4

6:13 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

There are now 69,920 confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas, and 1,767 fatalities to this point. This represents a single-day increase of 1,649 cases and 33 new deaths.

3:30 p.m.

Governor Abbott is calling for the resignation of the GOP Chairwoman who was criticized for a tweet that was later removed that seemed to indicate that she believed the death of George Floyd was a hoax. That same chairwoman made national headlines in recent weeks for comments that coronavirus efforts were unconstitutional.

2:00 p.m.

The total number of people who are now receiving jobless aid rose only slightly to 21.5 million, indicating that economic reopening is slowing the pace.

11:30 a.m.

Comal County officials confirm two additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 113.

7:30 a.m.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor, nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March, a sign that the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the loss of jobs

The total number of people who are now receiving jobless aid rose only slightly to 21.5 million, suggesting that rehiring is offsetting some of the ongoing layoffs.

5:33 a.m.

As of 5:33 a.m., there are a total of 6,528,544 coronavirus cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been a total of 386,392 deaths due to the virus.

In Texas, there have been 1,150,868 tests with 68,271 cases reported. There have been more than 1,700 fatalities and an estimated 45,858 recoveries. An estimated 20,679 cases are active at this time.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk