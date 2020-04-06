Real-time updates: Phase 3 reopening plan gets underway in Texas

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 68,271 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,734 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 3, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 45,858 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 2,953 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 6:13 p.m. on June 3. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Thursday, June 4

5:33 a.m.

As of 5:33 a.m., there are a total of 6,528,544 coronavirus cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been a total of 386,392 deaths due to the virus.

In Texas, there have been 1,150,868 tests with 68,271 cases reported. There have been more than 1,700 fatalities and an estimated 45,858 recoveries. An estimated 20,679 cases are active at this time.

Wednesday, June 3

7 p.m.

As part of its Phase 3 reopening guidance, the state says organized outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people are now permitted. However, city and county leaders can still impose further limits if they coordinate with health experts.

6:13 p.m.

City and county leaders say there are 2,953 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

4:45 p.m.

The state is loosening operating restrictions for bars and restaurants as Phase 3 of its reopening plan gets underway. Effective immediately, bars can serve more customers at any given time, and restaurants' maximum table size is now 10 patrons.

4:00 p.m.

An additional 1,703 cases of coronavirus and 36 fatalities were reported in Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas HHS. There have been at least 68,271 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,734 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 3. It is estimated that 45,858 Texans have recovered from the virus.

2:30 p.m.

The state has triggered an extended window for unemployed residents to receive benefits; Texans who are out of work are now eligible for up t 52 weeks' of unemployment aid, which amounts to twice as much aid as they can normally receive.

At least 2.2 million Texans have filed for unemployment since mid-March.

11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, Comal County health officials confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 111.

7:01 a.m.

The Senate has confirmed a new inspector general to oversee money distributed as part of the $2 trillion economic rescue law, putting at least one watchdog in place as oversight of the money has lagged

5:17 a.m.

Zoom Video Communications is rapidly emerging as the latest internet gold mine as millions of people flock to its conferencing service to see colleagues, friends and family while tethered to their homes during the pandemic. Tuesday's release of the once-obscure company's financial results for the February-April period provided a window into the astronomical growth that has turned it into a Wall Street star.

4:24 a.m.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, has tested nearly 10 million people in an unprecedented 19-day campaign to check an entire city. It identified just 300 positive cases, all of whom had no symptoms. The city found no infections among 1,174 close contacts of the people who tested positive, suggesting they were not spreading it easily to others.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk