Real-time Updates: Nearly 45,000 Texans have recovered from coronavirus

There have been at least 66,568 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,698 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:45 p.m. on June 2, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 44,517 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 2,882 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 6:13 p.m. on June 2. A total of 75 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Wednesday, June 3

5:17 a.m.

Zoom Video Communications is rapidly emerging as the latest internet gold mine as millions of people flock to its conferencing service to see colleagues, friends and family while tethered to their homes during the pandemic. Tuesday's release of the once-obscure company's financial results for the February-April period provided a window into the astronomical growth that has turned it into a Wall Street star.

4:24 a.m.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, has tested nearly 10 million people in an unprecedented 19-day campaign to check an entire city. It identified just 300 positive cases, all of whom had no symptoms. The city found no infections among 1,174 close contacts of the people who tested positive, suggesting they were not spreading it easily to others.

Tuesday, June 2

6:13 p.m.

4:15 p.m.

Texas reported 1,688 more cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases to 66,568. In the last week, the state reported an average of 1,273 new cases per day.

The state has reported 20 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,698. In the last week, the state reported an average 22 additional deaths per day.

3:00 p.m.

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd have brought thousands of people into close contact with each other in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, leading politicians and health experts to warn that they may hasten the spread of a disease that has already claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans.

1:02 a.m.

Comal County officials have confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, its largest one-day total to date. This brings the county's total to 79.

8:42 a.m.

3:39 a.m.

Will temperature checks of employees make workplaces safe? No, not completely. They can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections but shouldn’t be the only safety measure employers take. But some employers are following White House guidelines to screen workers for a fever with daily temperature checks to help prevent the spread of infections.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

