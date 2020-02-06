Real-time updates: San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is set to deliver the State of the City address tonight at 7 p.m.

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 64,880 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,678 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:45 p.m. on June 1, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 43,338 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 2,839 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 6:13 p.m. on June 1. A total of 75 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Tuesday, June 2

8:42 a.m.

It is important to help children understand what the social distancing requirements are, and why they are necessary. Holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some tips on how to do that:

Hopscotch or chalk obstacle course on the sidewalk

Outdoor dance party or Freeze Dance

Jump rope

Simon Says

Take turns adding to a collaborative chalk drawing

Picnic on the lawn

Blowing bubbles

Darts with a target in each yard

3:39 a.m.

Will temperature checks of employees make workplaces safe? No, not completely. They can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections but shouldn’t be the only safety measure employers take. But some employers are following White House guidelines to screen workers for a fever with daily temperature checks to help prevent the spread of infections

Monday, June 1

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 9 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on June 1, bringing the total to 2,839. Meanwhile, 1 new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 75. In all, 60% of Bexar County residents who have tested positive have recovered from the virus.

1:30 p.m.

There have been four additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District in Central Texas. The total number of active cases in Brazos County is 285.

Currently, there are 15 hospitalized and 183 recovered cases.

11:30 a.m.

Comal County reported it's 100th case of coronavirus in the county. Here is the full breakdown of numbers released by the county on Monday:

3,076 tests conducted

100 positive tests

2,922 negative tests

54 results still pending

Of the 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

46 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

15 from north of Canyon Lake

13 from the Bulverde area

7 from eastern Comal County

County 5 from the Spring Branch area

4 from south of Canyon Lake

3 from Garden Ridge

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

2 from southwest Comal County

County 2 from central Comal County

County 1 from Schertz

7:45 a.m.

There have been 1,790,191 reported cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The 104,383 people have died related to the coronavirus.

3:40 a.m.

As local leaders are pleading for more federal aid, the Senate resumes session Monday with no immediate plans to consider a fresh round of relief. The House's staggering $3 trillion package is mothballed in the Senate, where Republicans are focused instead on trimming unemployment benefits and getting Americans back to work. Quick action by Congress is skidding to a halt.

12:00 AM

Studies have shown COVID-19 can survive on surfaces, like a tabletop. But the CDC’s updated messaging on COVID-19 and surfaces clarifies that just because we could get the virus from these surfaces, doesn't mean that’s actually happening. The organization also emphasizes that the main way COVID-19 is spread is person-to-person.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk