Real-time updates: 2,480 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; governor expands 'Phase II' reopening

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 56,560 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,536 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on May 26, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 36,375 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City leaders say there are 2,480 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 7:15 p.m. on May 26. A total of 69 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Wednesday, May 27

Tuesday, May 26

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 31 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,480. Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported; the local death toll remains at 69.

5:00 p.m.

Hays County public health officials reported nine new coronavirus cases today, up from 270 on May 24.

4:30 p.m.

Texas saw an additional 589 cases of coronavirus and eight new fatalities reported Tuesday. Statewide, a total of 56,560 cases of the virus have been reported, while 1,536 people have died from COVID-19. It is estimated that 36,375 Texans have now recovered from coronavirus,

2:45 p.m.

Under a new proclamation issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today, another wave of businesses can resume amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the announced expansion of Phase II of the state's water parks, recreational sports programs for adults, drivers education programs and food court dining areas in malls can resume operations this week. Read more about the governor's announcement here.

12:26 p.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department provided an update:

Uniformed positive: 6

Uniformed in quarantine: 1

Civilians in quarantine: 1

SAFD personnel quarantined: 2

11:29 a.m.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided the following update on the coronavirus outbreak at the county jail. As of Tuesday morning:

21 deputies are actively positive

48 deputies have recovered

1 deputy death

216 inmates have tested positive

1,715 have tested negative

401 positive cases in total

93 are currently positive, 85 of whom are asymptomatic

21 inmates who have tested positive have been released. Seven of them were recovered before being released.

9:30 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has provided an update:

May 26th, 2020

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 6

Civilians in quarantine- 5

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 11

9:00 a.m.

While they have not set a date for reopening, Six Flags did release their plans to minimize the spread of coronavirus to guests and employees. Under the plan, all parks - including Fiesta Texas - will have an online reservation system to stagger arrival times, thermal imaging for temperature checks, security screening technology, and expanded mobile food ordering.

8:30 a.m.

The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday opened for the first time in two months, but its controlled chaos will be more subdued.

The floor, known worldwide for the anarchic atmosphere of traders shouting orders over one another, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NYSE says fewer traders will be on the floor at a given time in order to support six-feet social distancing requirements. They also must wear masks, so no “verbal interest” orders will be allowed.

7:15 a.m.

A U.S. biotechnology company began injecting a coronavirus vaccine candidate into people in Australia on Tuesday with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year.

6:30 a.m.

There have been 1,662,768 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the United as of Tuesday, May 26. There were also 98,223 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

