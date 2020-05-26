Real-time updates: Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 55,971 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,527 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:40 p.m. on May 25, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 33,385 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City leaders say there are 2,449 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 7:15 p.m. on May 25. A total of 69 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Tuesday, May 26

8:30 a.m.

The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday opened for the first time in two months, but its controlled chaos will be more subdued.

The floor, known worldwide for the anarchic atmosphere of traders shouting orders over one another, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NYSE says fewer traders will be on the floor at a given time in order to support six-feet social distancing requirements. They also must wear masks, so no “verbal interest” orders will be allowed.

7:15 a.m.

A U.S. biotechnology company began injecting a coronavirus vaccine candidate into people in Australia on Tuesday with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year.

READ MORE: US company begins human trials for coronavirus vaccine in Australia

6:30 a.m.

There have been 1,662,768 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the United as of Tuesday, May 26. There were also 98,223 deaths related to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Monday, May 25

7:25 p.m.

San Antonio Metro Health reported that an additional seven cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Monday, bringing the total to 2,449. Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported; the local death toll remains at 69. In all, 1,299 county residents have recovered from the virus.

3:50 p.m.

State health officials reported an increase of 623 confirmed coronavirus tests in Texas on Monday, bringing the total to 55,971. The statewide death toll rose to 1,527.

2 p.m.

A study from Carnegie Mellon University researchers has found that much of the conversation fueling online discourse about reopening businesses and lifting coronavirus restrictions has been fueled by bots.

Of the top 50 most-influential COVID-19 retweeters, 82% were bot accounts.

12:38 p.m.

The World Health Organization said it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.

In a press briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems, there would be “a temporary pause” on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial.

11:32 a.m.

The National Hockey League has unveiled the next phase of its plan to return to play, which will allow players to train in small groups at team facilities.

The NHL did not give an exact date for the start of Phase 2, but the league stated in a memo that it is "targeting a date in early June."

5:45 a.m.

Many laid-off workers who lost health insurance in the coronavirus shutdown soon face the first deadlines to qualify for fallback coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Taxpayer-subsidized health insurance is available for a modest cost — sometimes even free — across the country, but industry officials and independent researchers say few people seem to know how to find it. For those who lost their health insurance as layoffs mounted at the end of March, a 60-day “special enrollment” period for individual coverage under the ACA closes next week in most states.

5:31 a.m.

Japan has lifted its coronavirus emergency in all remaining areas. But authorities said the lifting of the emergency does not mean the end of the outbreak. The goal is to "balance preventive measures and the economy until vaccines and effective drugs become available."

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk