Real-time updates: Three new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Bexar County, local death toll up to 69

There have been at least 55,348 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,519 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:45 p.m. on May 24, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 33,385 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City leaders say there are 2,442 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 24. A total of 69 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Monday, May 25

5:45 a.m.

Many laid-off workers who lost health insurance in the coronavirus shutdown soon face the first deadlines to qualify for fallback coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Taxpayer-subsidized health insurance is available for a modest cost — sometimes even free — across the country, but industry officials and independent researchers say few people seem to know how to find it. For those who lost their health insurance as layoffs mounted at the end of March, a 60-day “special enrollment” period for individual coverage under the ACA closes next week in most states.

5:31 a.m.

Japan has lifted its coronavirus emergency in all remaining areas. But authorities said the lifting of the emergency does not mean the end of the outbreak. The goal is to "balance preventive measures and the economy until vaccines and effective drugs become available."

Sunday, May 24

10 p.m.

The U.S. citizenship process has been brought to a standstill, as the agency that handles the distribution of citizenship, visa, refugee and asylum claims has put a hold on in-person services through June 3, at minimum.

8 p.m.

Amid reminders and urgent calls from government leaders and healthcare experts for the public to continue practicing social distancing over the Memorial Day Weekend, southeast Texas beaches were packed on Sunday with families and visitors, most of them sans masks. For some, it felt like a normal Memorial Day Weekend, with no pandemic to speak of.

6:10 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the metro is up to 2,442, an increase of 24 over Saturday. However, there have been three additional deaths from coronavirus-related complications. The local death toll is up to 69.

5 p.m.

The White House has announced an indefinite ban on travel to the U.S. from Brazil amid the global pandemic. The Latin-American nation has been hit hard by COVID-19, and has the second-highest case total, behind only the U.S.

4:50 p.m.

On their first weekend of reopening, Houston's mayor says local bars and clubs have been "blatant" in violating occupancy rules. He hinted that citations are looming for many of them.

4:10 p.m.

Earlier this month, the White House urged every governor to push for every nursing home staff and resident to be tested for COVID-19 within 14 days. According to an Associated Press report, at least half of the states won't meet the deadline.

3:45 p.m.

An increase of 839 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus was reported by state health officials Sunday, bringing the total to 55,348. The death toll from coronavirus-related complications in the Lone Star State rose to 1,519.

3 p.m.

Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest online shopping days of the calendar, might reportedly push back its annual July date back a few weeks to August amid the pandemic.

1:35 p.m.

Members of the White House coronavirus task force are expressing concern as families flock to parks and beaches across the country over Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start of summer, saying that social distancing remains "absolutely critical" amid the pandemic.

11:30 a.m.

A large-scale coronavirus testing program is underway to meet a goal to roll out by the end of the year. As part of the research and development portion of the White House's ambitious 'Operation Warp Speed' plan to get a vaccine to market, thousands could be enrolled.

6:30 a.m.

As the U.S. approaches 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, The New York Times is designating its Sunday, May 24, 2020 front page to 1,000 victims of the virus.

The names represent only 1% of all the people who have died from COVID-19 in the nation. The front page will exclusively feature a long list of people without articles, photographs or graphics.

