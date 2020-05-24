Real-time updates: Up to 150,000 expected to participate in massive testing trial in bid to quickly produce vaccine

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 54,509 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,506 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on May 23, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 33,385 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City leaders say there are 2,392 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 22. A total of 66 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday, May 24

Saturday, May 23

6:50 p.m.

A crowd of a few dozen demonstrators gathered once again in Austin on Saturday to protect statewide closures, despite the gradual reopening of various businesses in recent weeks.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 26 cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County, bringing the total to 2,418. No new deaths were reported Saturday, and the death toll remains at 66.

4 p.m.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by more than 1,000 Saturday, for a new total of 54,509. Meanwhile, 1,506 Texans have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

2:00 p.m

Officials in Hays County are reporting four new cases, up from 266 on Friday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 270.

The number of those considered recovered remains at 158.

12:00 p.m.

Worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reached 5 million early Thursday morning. That's according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Just before 2 a.m. EDT, the tabulation read 5,000,038. That includes more than 328,000 confirmed deaths. More than 2 million have recovered.

11:30 a.m.

A vaccine expert at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Dr. Larry Corey, told Reuters, somewhere between 100,000 and 150,000 people are expected to be enrolled in a massive coronavirus vaccine testing program.

Corey says a highly effective vaccine could be tested in about 6 months if researchers see a large difference between the vaccine and a placebo.

Another possible time frame for what researchers are calling a "modestly effective vaccine"

6:30 a.m.

The U.N. disarmament chief warns that cybercrime is on the rise, with a 600% increase in malicious emails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

