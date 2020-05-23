Real-time updates: Global milestone of 2 million COVID-19 recoveries reached on Friday

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 53,449 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,480 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. on May 22, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 32,277 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City leaders say there are 2,392 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 22. A total of 66 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday, May 23

6:30 a.m.

The U.N. disarmament chief warns that cybercrime is on the rise, with a 600% increase in malicious emails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, May 22

7:20 p.m.

The unemployment rate in Texas hit 12.8% in April, accounting for the state's worst monthly tally on record.

7:10 p.m.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2 million people around the world have recovered from the novel coronavirus. More than 350,000 of those are in the U.S. alone.

6:50 p.m.

Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading infectious disease expert, said on Friday that while being locked down for too long will cause "irreparable damage" to the country, reopening without a phased approach could be dangerous.

6:15 p.m

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 21 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among metro residents, bringing the total to 2,371. However, he also reported two additional deaths from coronavirus-related complications, bringing Bexar County's death toll to 66.

4:30 p.m.

State health officials reported 1,181 new cases of coronavirus in Texas and 40 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

2:30 p.m.

As attention turns to testing all residents and staff at Texas nursing homes, a federal report released this week shows most of the country's nursing homes had "persistent" issues preventing the spread of infections within their facilities even before the current pandemic began.

12:30 p.m.

In a Friday press briefing, President Trump said governors should allow churches and other places of worship to open "right now," calling them essential during the pandemic. It's unclear if he has the authority to overrule individual governors' orders on the matter.

10:43 a.m.

Comal County officials confirm their 82nd case of coronavirus.

With six deaths and 56 recoveries, the county now has 20 active COVID-19 cases, two of them hospitalized.

10:30 a.m.

Worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reached 5 million early Thursday morning. That's according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

10:14 a.m

The San Antonio Fire Department has released updated numbers of coronavirus cases:

May 22, 2020

-SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

-SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 1

-SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

-Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 1



Service delivery to the citizens of the City of San Antonio has not been impacted.

6:45 a.m.

There have been 1,577,758 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have also been 94,729 deaths related to coronavirus.

