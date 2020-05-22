Real-Time Updates: 1,200 recoveries reported in Bexar County; driver's license offices to begin reopening

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 52,268 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,440 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. on May 21, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 2,371 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 21. A total of 64 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, May 22

6:45 a.m.

There have been 1,577,758 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have also been 94,729 deaths related to coronavirus.

Thursday, May 21

7:34 p.m.

By the numbers: 1,200 Bexar County residents have now recovered from COVID-19, while 1,197 remain ill with the virus. The county reported one more death Thursday - an individual in their 50's. 64 people have died from coronavirus in the county.

6:30 p.m.

Flags at federal buildings and national monuments will be lowered for the next few days, President Trump tweeted on Thursday, as a way to honor the American lives that have been lost to the novel coronavirus.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 49 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,371. Meanwhile, one new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 64.

4:40 p.m.

Tracking the spread: Texas health officials reported an additional 945 cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday. 21 more Texas residents have died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

4:03 p.m.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced that 127 inmates at the Bexar County Jail are positive for coronavirus. 237 inmates have recovered and are back within the jail's general population. 23 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been released from custody.

Out of those 127 inmates currently positive for coronavirus, 117 are asymptomatic, while 10 are showing symptoms, Salazar said. The jail has tested 2,032 inmates at the jail as part of their mass testing initiative.

No inmates are currently hospitalized with the virus, while seven inmates are being treated at the jail infirmary.

Salazar said that a total of 69 BCSO deputies have tested positive for coronavirus. 46 deputies have now recovered, while 23 are currently battling the virus.

2:36 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin to reopen driver license offices region by region starting next week, according to the governor's office.

The four-phase openings will begin Tuesday and services will be limited; offices in south and central Texas on May 26 at 1 p.m

12:40 p.m.

H-E-B announced out that it would extend 'Texas Proud pay' through June 21.

Additionally, the Texas-based grocery chain will accelerate merit increases for store and supply chain hourly Partners.

11:01 a.m.

VIA is reporting an administrative employee tested positive and is recovering at home. In total, two administrative employees and seven VIA operators have tested positive.

10:57 a.m.

In a news release Thursday, Comal County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 81.

The cases are a Schertz resident in their 30s and two New Braunfels residents in their 30s and 40s. All three are self-isolating. With six deaths and 56 recoveries, the county now has 19 active COVID-19 cases, two of them hospitalized.

As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

1,874 tests conducted

81 positive tests

1,439 negative tests

357 results still pending

These numbers include 482 nursing home tests taken Tuesday and Wednesday, of which 197 were negative with the rest pending. Testing conducted by the New Braunfels Fire Department will continue today and Friday. Because the department also conducts testing at the drive-through testing facility run by private physicians with support from Comal County, appointments for that center have been suspended until next week so firefighters can focus on nursing home testing.

Also, 763 people have received antibody tests at the Office of Public Health, with 10 testing positive, indicating they had contracted COVID-19 at some point in the past. These numbers do not reflect all of the potential antibody tests being conducted in the county, nor do they necessarily include only Comal County residents.

Of the 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

30 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

14 from north of Canyon Lake

13 from the Bulverde area

7 from eastern Comal County

4 from the Spring Branch area

3 from south of Canyon Lake

3 from Garden Ridge

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

2 from southwest Comal County

2 from central Comal County

1 from Schertz

10:30 a.m.

The San Antonio City Council approved the extension of the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order until June 4 in a meeting this morning.

9:47 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department reported the latest numbers within the department:

Sworn officers positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 4

Civilians in quarantine: 4

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 8

9:10 a.m

The TSA announced Thursday that it will be rolling out a number of changes nationwide by mid-June to protect passengers and employees during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

9:00 a.m.

The Zoo has announced it will reopen on Friday, May 29, but only for annual pass holders through May 31.

Important changes include: limited capacity attendance, reservation-based timed ticketing and face masks will be strongly recommended for all guests, ages 10 and older.

8:25 a.m.

Workers filed an additional 2.4 million unemployment claims last week, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

In total, nearly 39 million people have now filed for unemployment over the past nine weeks since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

6:00 a.m.

Worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reached 5 million early Thursday morning. That's according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Just before 2 a.m. EDT, the tabulation read 5,000,038. That includes more than 328,000 confirmed deaths. Nearly 1.9 million have recovered.

