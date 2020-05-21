Real-time updates: More testing sites open in Bexar County as total cases rise to 2,322

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 51,323 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,419 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. on May 20, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 2,322 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 20. A total of 63 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Thursday, May 21

6:00 a.m.

Worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reached 5 million early Thursday morning. That's according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Just before 2 a.m. EDT, the tabulation read 5,000,038. That includes more than 328,000 confirmed deaths. Nearly 1.9 million have recovered.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, May 20

9:30 p.m.

A total of 106,000 COVID-19 cases were reported to the WHO over the last 24 hours, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The worldwide total of confirmed cases is expected to reach 5 million by Thursday.

8:00 p.m.

By the numbers: 63 Bexar County residents have died from coronavirus, as of Wednesday evening. 63% of residents who've contracted the virus are below the age of 50.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 44 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,322. Meanwhile, one new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 63.

4 p.m.

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas rose by about 1,400 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 51,323. In addition, 50 additional deaths were reported by the state; the death toll is now 1,419.

12:45 p.m.

City health officials announced the locations of four additional walk-up sites where San Antonio residents will be able to get tested for the coronavirus this month.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, free testing will be available at the Palo Alto College gym (on West Villaret Boulevard) and Nellie Reddix Center (on Sid Katz Drive) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Later in May, testing will also be held at the welcome center of San Antonio College (on North Main Avenue) and Highland High School (on Elgin Avenue) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day on May 28 to May 30.

While the city isn't asking residents to schedule an appointment ahead of time, officials say no more than 175 people will be able to receive tests at each location, each day.

11:35 a.m.

San Marcos officials say the community's popular riverfront parks will be among the next areas to reopen to recreators, seven days a week, beginning Friday. The city is urging visitors, however, to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene whenever possible, as well as encouraging the use of a face covering.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, and all park pavilions will stay off-limits and closed for now.

More information can be found here.

10:50 a.m.

Texas will distribute several shipments of the drug remdesivir to five San Antonio hospitals; the drug was approved by the FDA earlier this year as an effective treatment for coronavirus patients.

10 a.m.

The U.S. has reported over 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 91,938 deaths, according to John's Hopkins University.

9:09 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department reported the latest numbers within the department:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 3

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 6

12:33 a.m.

A study from Europe suggests an alternating cycle of 50 days of strict lockdown followed by 30 days of relaxing of restrictions may be an effective strategy for keeping COVID-19 deaths down and keep damage to economies at a minimum. But fully relaxing restrictions could overrun hospitals and put the death toll in the millions.

