Here are the COVID-19 safety measures for school campuses in Texas

The Texas Education Agency announced several guidelines for the upcoming school year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency has announced COVID-19 safety guidelines for students returning to school for the upcoming school year.

The TEA said the guidelines prioritize the health and safety of students while ensuring they receive quality instruction, whether they choose to learn on-campus or remotely.

Among the safety measures is an option for parents to choose remote learning for their children at any point in the 2020-21 school year. Parents who choose remote instruction for their students may be asked to commit to remote instruction for a full grading period (6 or 9 weeks), but will not have to commit more than two weeks in advance, allowing a decision to be made off the latest public health information.

At every school in the state, all students, teachers, staff and visitors will be screened before being allowed on campus. Also, masks will be required while inside school buildings

Individual districts will have the option to establish a phased-in return to on-campus instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year in order to ensure all appropriate health and safety procedures are in place.

The TEA will provide schools with:

Reimbursement for extra COVID-19-related expenses

PPE supplies at no cost to schools

Free online, TEKS-aligned learning tools to deliver remote instruction

Teacher training

Statewide efforts to help bridge the digital divide for students at home

For more information, click here.