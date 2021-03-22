Reported COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County dropped to the lowest since the pandemic

The positivity rate is a metric which health authorities are using, where the number of positive test results is divided by the number of total tests administered.

SAN ANTONIO — The reported COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County dropped to 2.3%, which is the lowest reported number since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The positivity rate is a metric which health authorities are using, where the number of positive test results is divided by the number of total tests administered, essentially giving a percentage of COVID-19 positive diagnoses.

Coronavirus cases reported in Bexar County have been steadily dropping in recent weeks. On Sunday, 193 new cases were reported – along with 665 additional backlogged cases – bringing the total number of cases to 202,550. No new deaths were reported, but the county tallied 74 backlogged deaths, raising the local death toll from virus complications rose to 3,071.

Take a look at the latest numbers in our coronavirus tracker.