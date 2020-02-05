This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, May 2, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Key updates

The U.S. death toll passed 65,000 early Saturday morning.

New York nursing home links 98 deaths to virus.

There have been more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of midnight ET Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 65,000 people have died and 164,000 have recovered. The U.S. has conducted 6.5 million tests.

Worldwide, over 3.3 million people have been confirmed with COVID-19, more than 1 million of whom have recovered. There have been nearly 239,000 deaths around the globe.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

NY nursing home reports 98 deaths linked to coronavirus

A New York City nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had the coronavirus — a staggering death toll that shocked public officials.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place.”

It is hard to say whether the spate of deaths at the Isabella Geriatric Center, in Manhattan, is the worst nursing home outbreak yet in the U.S., because even within the city facilities have chosen to report fatalities in different ways. A state tally of nursing home deaths released Friday listed only 13 at the home.

