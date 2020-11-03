Several patients in North Texas have tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19. The first case was announced on March 9 in Collin County.

The patient is a Frisco man in his 30s who traveled to California for a business trip and started to experience flu-like symptoms.

Results for the flu came back negative, but he did test presumptive positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The man, his wife and their 3-year-old child were each later confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. Those results have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the days to follow, other people throughout the community also tested presumptive positive for the disease.

Below is a list of cases, which will be continuously updated as new information is provided by officials.

Dallas County:

Number of cases: 2 presumptive positive

On March 10, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a 77-year-old who traveled to Dallas from out of state by vehicle tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Then on the evening of March 10, DCHHS also confirmed a second patient in their 50s tested presumptive positive. This person was in close contact with the first patient.

Tarrant County:

Number of cases: 1 presumptive positive

On March 10, Tarrant County Public Health reported its first presumptive positive case in COVID-19. The patient was identified by diocese officials on March 11 as a rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. He recently traveled to Kentucky for a conference and it is believed he contracted the coronavirus there, officials said.

Collin County:

Number of cases: 3 confirmed

On March 10, Collin County health officials confirmed three members of the same family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patients include a father in his 30s, his wife, and their 3-year-old child. Their test results have been confirmed by the CDC.

Denton County:

Number of cases: 0

As of March 11, no patients have tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Symptoms of coronavirus

At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus is spread person-to-person.

According to the CDC, spread is happening mainly between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The droplets land on the noses and mouths of other people, who then inhale them.

The CDC says it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread.

As the virus was discovered just a few months ago, more research is required to learn more about the spread pattern of the virus.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

