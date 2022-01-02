The Children's Hospital of San Antonio offers COVID-19 boosters to kids

The booster shots are available for kids 12 to 18 years old, in addition to the two-dose vaccines available to kids who are at least five years old.

SAN ANTONIO — The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is now offering COVID-19 boosters to kids who are eligible. The booster shots are available for kids 12 to 18, in addition to the two-dose vaccines available to kids who are at least five years old.

The hospital says while we're seeing the surge in the omicron variant, it's important to make sure your child is healthy.

To make an appointment, go to CHRISTUS Health's website. There, you'll find the "make an appointment tab," where you can select the time and date for a vaccine.

Walk-ins are also welcome on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio's Goldsbury Center for Children and Families, located on the first floor.

This comes as the Pfizer vaccine for kids under five may also be available by the end of February, according to the Washington Post. The regimen is expected to be two shots.