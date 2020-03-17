HOUSTON — Large social gatherings are being discouraged by health officials. And that is affecting people hoping to tie the knot.

It’s been a wild few days for event planners and their clients.

The folks who run The Bougainvilleas, a special events venue in west Houston, know how to throw a good party, but the past few days have been anything but a celebration.

There have been thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

"With all these events, you're looking at over $60,000, and that’s been since Wednesday,” Rasha Shammaa of The Bougainvilleas said.

Couples have been canceling or postponing their weddings because of coronavirus concerns.

"We're all crying together. We're holding each other's hands. We're telling them we can postpone it. We're trying not to charge the deposit again. We're trying to give them breaks, at the same time, survive ourselves," owner of The Bougainvilleas Badra Andrews said.

Meanwhile, event planners all over town are going through the same thing.

Deborah Elias, of Elias Events, has been in the event planning business in Houston for two decades. She was working on putting together actor Chuck Norris’ 80th birthday party and charity fundraiser. But then came coronavirus guidelines and advisories.

“I spoke with Hilton Americas and they were gracious in letting us postpone this, so we're going to postpone it to his 81st birthday," Elias said.

The event planners and venue owners said it won’t be easy sustaining all these losses and are hoping things get back to normal soon.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

RELATED: List: Houston-area school district, university closures amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: List: Events canceled or postponed across the Houston area because of coronavirus

RELATED: Dollar General asks stores to dedicate first hour of each day to senior shoppers

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.