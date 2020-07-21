County Court Judge Mark Woerner recovering from the coronavirus

Judge Woerner retested to see if he is COVID-free. He said the results will arrive in the coming days.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The coronavirus has kept Judge Mark Woerner at home since July 1.

In the middle of March, we found Judge Woerner showing off his shooting skills with his members of a local gun club. Once the pandemic hit, he ended up working largely from home. Shortly after noticing the COVID symptoms, he wound up testing positive.

"I was friends with Officer Williams who did die, and Chuck was younger than me so that really brings at home when you see somebody you know," Woerner said. "I've probably seen him a few days before I started coming down with the symptoms."

