SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the City of San Antonio have confirmed that 8 of the 29 cases of coronavirus in Bexar County were the result of community spread.

COSA offered the updated information on its website Friday afternoon.

While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county has not gone up, the number of cases caused by community transmission has.

On Thursday, officials stated that 6 were considered the result of community transmission, while 6 others were under investigation.

As of Friday, the number of cases from community transmission has been bumped up to 8, while 4 remain under investigation.

Again, the total number of cases in the county has not changed from 29.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

Travel-related: 13

Close contact: 4

Community transmission: 8

Under investigation: 4

Deaths: 0

Total confirmed cases in Bexar County: 29