WASHINGTON — Concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) prompted Congress to shut down the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1 in response to the coronavirus, the AP reported Thursday.

The virus has also caused several schools -- districts and universities -- in the DMV to change learning environments to virtual, or close schools altogether ahead of spring break.

Meanwhile, some businesses are also offering telework options for employees. Here's a list:

D.C.

Maryland

Virginia

Fairfax County schools prepare for long-distance learning, cancel overnight trips

Loudoun County Public Schools will be closing schools starting Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 20 due to coronavirus concerns.

St. Theresa Catholic School is closed on Thursday, March 12 and will discuss the next steps on how to protect their community from the coronavirus with the Office of Catholic School.

University of Mary Washington moves all classes online for three weeks beginning March 16 through April 3. Classes are canceled on March 12 and 13 to prepare.

