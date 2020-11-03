WASHINGTON — Concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) prompted Congress to shut down the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1 in response to the coronavirus, the AP reported Thursday.
The virus has also caused several schools -- districts and universities -- in the DMV to change learning environments to virtual, or close schools altogether ahead of spring break.
Meanwhile, some businesses are also offering telework options for employees. Here's a list:
D.C.
- AP reports that Congress shuts down the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus
- D.C. Health recommends non-essential mass gatherings through March 31 be postponed or canceled, including any social, cultural, or entertainment events
- National Cherry Blossom Festival postponed and canceled some events
- Shows canceled at 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem until April 1
- Mayor Bowser pulled permits for the Rock and Roll Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, and the Scope It Out 5K
- Sidwell Friends will transition to "Distance Learning Plan" effective March 16
- Catholic University of America moves classes online
- St. Patrick Day Parade postponed
- Georgetown University moves to virtual learning
- DCPS closes school Monday to for COVID-19 preparations
- National Cathedral closes three schools and cancels worship services for two weeks
- George Washington University goes online, closes residences halls
- Howard University moves all instruction to online classes as of March 23.
- Securities and Exchange Commission's DC headquarters asked employees to stay at home and telework due to the coronavirus.
Maryland
- Maryland holds classes online after spring break
- Montgomery County Council cancels town hall
- Bowie State University cancels in-class instruction
- Eleanor Roosevelt High School and College Park Academy closed March 12 and 13 for cleaning and sanitizing
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools cancels all large-scale public events and field trips
Virginia
- Fairfax County schools prepare for long-distance learning, cancel overnight trips
- Loudoun County Public Schools will be closing schools starting Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 20 due to coronavirus concerns.
- St. Theresa Catholic School is closed on Thursday, March 12 and will discuss the next steps on how to protect their community from the coronavirus with the Office of Catholic School.
- University of Mary Washington moves all classes online for three weeks beginning March 16 through April 3. Classes are canceled on March 12 and 13 to prepare.
