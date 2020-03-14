SAN ANTONIO — A south Texas resident is currently being treated as the first positive case of the novel coronavirus in the region, according to Lavaca County officials. State health authorities are currently working to identify "any close contacts" the individual may have come across so they can be tested and monitored, if necessary.

To expedite that process, officials are asking that anyone who visited Tacqueria Vallarta in Yoakum around 1 p.m. on March 7 and/or the Sunken Garden Restaurant in Shiner around 1:30 p.m. on March 10 contact them at (210)949-2121.

According to officials, the coronavirus-positive patient lives in a rural part of Lavaca County.