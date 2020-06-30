The last words: Coronavirus widower shares wife’s final moments

Andres Longoria faces a painful truth after his wife died from coronavirus. He is left here alone and grieving.

SAN ANTONIO — Time may become healer of wounds. But that time is not now for Andres Longoria. Monday afternoon his wife’s battle with the coronavirus ended in her death.

“We were married for twenty-five years,” he said. We enjoyed our dancing. We enjoyed traveling. We enjoyed being together a lot.”

Longoria’s wife, Stella, was 20 years his senior. They married when he was 42. He said dancing was their thing every weekend.

“Oh, we did a lot of Cumbia and a lot of Polka, Ranchera, and everything. Country Western,” he said.

Their final dance in person was about four months ago. Coronavirus then started to close its grips on San Antonio. It squeezed out their leisure but the two had each other.

The 67-year-old said he is a retired welder and truck driver. His wife worked as a teacher’s assistant in two local districts. They have a yappy Chihuahua and two birds out near Calaveras Lake. That changed a couple of weeks ago when Stella got sick.

A series of undiagnosed trips to the doctor finally led to her hospitalization. Just when things looked better, Stella's condition got worse, Longoria said.

“Her doctor told me that she was getting very weak,” he said. “For me to prepare myself because it seems to me that she was not going to make it.”

Longoria said when the doctors told him all medical possibilities were exhausted his family faced a tough decision. Stella, like many COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives, was on a ventilator.

“I asked if she was suffering. He said, 'No, she in a coma,” Longoria said.

The hospital decided to bring in a priest and to use technology to allow Stella’s family a chance to say goodbye.

“And I told her…I told her I loved her. To fight. And I told her that we had 25 years of beautiful marriage. I told her that I am happy to let you go,” Longoria said. “I know that’s what you would want. I love you. I love you very much.”

He said after the family’s final words, Stella died. She joins the growing list of high-risk COVID-19 cases ending in death ages 50-89.

Longoria spent Tuesday dealing with funeral arrangements. He said this will be the first time he’s seen his wife face-to-face in weeks. It will be the last moments they’ll have together.

“I have to accept that she’s already up there with the Lord,” He said.