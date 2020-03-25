Wall Street futures jumped on the news that leaders in Congress and the White House reached an agreement on a $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package early Wednesday morning. It comes after the Dow Jones had its best day since 1933.

As of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, the Dow Jones was up 505 points (2.45%). The S&P 500 was up 23.5 (0.96%) and the Nasdaq was up 59.25 (0.78%).

That followed a stunning 11.4% surge in the Dow Tuesday, closing up 2,113 points. The more closely followed S&P 500 index leaped 9.4% as a wave of buying around the world interrupted what has been a brutal month of nearly nonstop selling.

RELATED: 'We have a deal': Congressional leaders, White House agree on coronavirus rescue

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates

Shares advanced in Asia on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 8%, while Hong Kong added 3.3% and Sydney climbed 5.5%. Markets across Asia were all up more than 2%.

Tokyo share prices were lifted also by the decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics to July 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought travel almost to a standstill and is leaving many millions of people ordered to stay home to help contain the outbreaks. The postponement alleviated fears the event might be cancelled altogether.

Economists and investors expect to see some dire measures of the impact of the virus in coming days and weeks, and few believe markets have hit bottom. Rallies nearly as big as this have punctuated the last few weeks, and none lasted more than a day.

Both Democrats and Republicans worked throughout Tuesday to thrash out the agreement on the massive economic rescue package, which will include payments to U.S. households and aid for small businesses and the travel industry, among other things. A vote in the Senate could come Wednesday.

Now that the Federal Reserve has done nearly all it can to sustain markets, pressure is on Congress to act. Ultimately, investors say they need to see the number of new infections peak before markets can find a floor. The increasing spread is forcing companies to park airplanes, shut hotels and close restaurants to dine-in customers.

“It’s sort of like, keep the patient alive in the emergency room so you can provide some treatment options,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.