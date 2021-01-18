Coronavirus vaccine shipments for Alamodome delayed until Wednesday

Monday appointments at the Alamodome will now be rescheduled to Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — As coronavirus cases climb in Bexar County, shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have been delayed nationwide, impacting Monday's scheduled appointments at the Alamodome.

The exact cause for the delay has yet to be determined but city officials say it could take 24-48 hours for the shipments from the manufacturer to arrive.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not been shipped to us from the manufacturer,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, Assistant City Manager. “We are hopeful that the shipment will arrive in the next 24-48 hours, allowing us to proceed with the vaccinations on Wednesday. We ask for your continued patience.”

All appointments originally scheduled for Monday at the Alamodome will be rescheduled for Wednesday at the same times, which is contingent on the delivery of the doses.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the delay should not impact appointments for second doses.

Those who registered for appointments on Monday will be contacted by phone and or email about rescheduling.

About 10,000 vaccines were administered at the Alamodome this past week.