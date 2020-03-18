AUSTIN, Texas — Two members of the UT Austin community, including the first UT student and School of Undergraduate Studies Dean Brent Iverson, have tested positive for COVID-19, the university revealed in a letter to the UT community on Wednesday.

President Gregory Fenves said many more cases are expected during the coming days and weeks.

“This is a deeply unsettling time for all of us,” Fenves said in Wednesday’s letter. “I know that so many of you are very concerned about your health and, especially, the well-being of those in your life and our community who are most vulnerable to the virus. Please know that our staff members are working tirelessly to provide support to all who need it.”

All individuals who had potential exposure to the new COVID-19 patients will be directly notified by public health officials, the letter said.

Iverson has been in self-isolation since Friday and reports he is feeling well.

The university urged the community to practice social distancing and preventative measures to help slow the spread of the disease.

Last week, the wife of Fenves tested positive to COVID-19. He later said he tested negative for the virus.

Travis County currently has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Austin Public Health.

