SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 8,427 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 158 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, according to Johns Hopkins University.

City leaders say there are 503 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 7; 150 of them are "community-transmission" cases while 179 were caused by close contact with another patient.18 people in the county have died. City officials are also releasing the zip codes of residents who have tested positive for the virus. Click here for that information.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order telling people to stay home unless working in an "essential service" or doing an activity deemed essential. Here is what that means.

Many school districts in the San Antonio area have closed at least until May 4, after the governor ordered schools closed until then. Check our full list of free meals offered by some of the districts during the school closure.

Real-time updates:

Wednesday, April 8

6:17 a.m.

The U.S. will likely reach 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning was 399,929, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,911 deaths, an increase of more than 1,900 than JHU reported a day earlier. There have been 22,539 recoveries.

Tuesday, April 7

9:15 p.m.

Multiple outlets including the New York Times are reporting that folk singer and songwriter John Prine has died at the age of 73 from COVID-19 complications.

8:10 p.m.

Balcones Heights has issued a fourth Declaration of Local Disaster. According to a city council spokesperson, the move "more closely aligns" with Bexar County's most recent Executive Order.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County has surpassed 500 as five more residents of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation facility have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 18.

He said that of the 503 cases, 124 are travel related while 150 have been attributed to community spread. 179 have come from close contact with another person who has it, and the rest remain under investigation. 88 San Antonians have been hospitalized, and the mayor warned that the coming week would be difficult for the city.

6:00 p.m.

Six more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Guadalupe County, bringing the total cases to 45. County officials say 18 are in Cibolo and 7 are in New Braunfels.

5:00 p.m.

The University of Texas at San Antonio says it will reimburse students for housing, parking permits and meal plans. The refund will be prorated going back to March 16 and through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

In the email sent to students, it says, "Residents who currently remain in on-campus housing are not eligible for this prorated refund."

2:50 p.m.

The city reports six additional COVID-19-related deaths, five of which are residents of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation center who passed away since Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. The total deaths in the San Antonio area from the virus now stands at 18.

2:20 p.m.

A new program is being launched by the City of San Antonio to help the city's homeless population. A homeless connection hotline will launch Thursday.

City officials said during a special city council meeting Tuesday that Haven for Hope and other shelters are no longer accepting resident, making it even more difficult for the homeless population.

12:30 p.m.

The City of San Antonio is reminding people about resources it offers — and is continuing to offer — when it comes to fighting family violence. Local leaders say you shouldn't hesitate to call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency in your household and you can call (210)207-SAPD to report potential domestic violence incidents.

You can find more resources here.

10:30 p.m.

VIA officials say a second employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. More information is expected shortly. Another employee had tested positive at the end of March.

10:20 a.m.

Governor Abbott orders all state parks and historic sites in Texas to temporarily close to further prevent gatherings of large people. There is no set date for when they are to reopen.

10:15 a.m

Comal County confirms five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to 27.

8:45 a.m.

Stocks climbed in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets around the world piled on even more big gains following their huge rally a day earlier.

7:15 a.m.

Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, "Now, more than ever in our 100-year history, we need help." The zoo, with help from donors locally and across the country, just last month, was able to raise and send more than $40,000 to the Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund amid the Australian wildfires. Now, the zoo is hoping for a 'boomerang-like' donation effect.

3:30 a.m.

Wall Street futures trading showed signs of a strong start Tuesday following Monday's rally in which the markets rose 7%. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were up 2.5% in pre-market trading.

12 a.m.

The United States has 368,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 10,986 deaths and 19,828 recoveries.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.