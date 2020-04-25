SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 22,806 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 593 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday, April 24, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,195 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 24. A total of 43 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 383 people have recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Per city orders, most San Antonians now have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Coronavirus Q&A | SA's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order | List of companies still hiring |Shopping times for seniors | School districts offering free meals

Saturday, April 25

7:45 a.m.

South Padre Island has reopened with limitations in place.

In a press release sent out Saturday morning, it was stressed that everyone must continue to follow the CDC's guidelines to "minimize the spread of the coronavirus."

6:00 a.m.

There were more than 900,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States by Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 51,000 deaths in the U.S., with 96,000 recoveries and over 4.6 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Friday, April 24

7:10 p.m.

County authorities say 21 more inmates at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19-positive inmates there to 57.

Bexar County officials say the 21 new patients are all not yet showing symptoms, but they were tested after the unit they are housed in was placed on lockdown.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 28 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Friday, bringing the total to 1,195. No new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, keeping the county death toll at 43. In all, 383 county residents have recovered from the virus.

3:00 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to reveal the next steps of his team's plan to slowly reopen Texas. An announcement on details of those steps could come as early as Monday.

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and devastated broad swaths of the economy.

10:35 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department provided the following information regarding coronavirus cases.

April 24, 2020

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 48

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 48

10:30 a.m.

Goodwill Industries of San Antonio is offering virtual services for people need a job due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the services are career coaching, resume writing, job interview coaching and job search assistance. The Good Careers Center will switch to virtual services to help job seekers safely.

8:30 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department provided an updated look at their coronavirus case numbers:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 2

Civilians in quarantine- 8

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 10

6:30 a.m.

Retail is trying to make a comeback in Texas. Starting today all non-essential businesses that have been closed will be allowed to open with curbside pickup. It is the first step in a slow re-opening of Texas businesses.

6 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony today for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

12:01 a.m.

There were more than 869,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 12 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 49,000 deaths in the U.S., with 80,000 recoveries. Over 4.6 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

RELATED: Governor Abbott, TDHCA secure financial housing assistance

RELATED: As some states ease lockdowns, US COVID-19 death toll passes 50,000

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk