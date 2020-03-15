SAN ANTONIO — There are now three cases of coronavirus in San Antonio related to travel, city health officials said, after the confirmation of another individual with the virus on Sunday.

Metro Health says the individual had recently been to Spain, which recently became the second European nation to impose a country-wide lockdown due to rapid coronavirus spread.

Officials added the newly-tested patient has already been isolated for treatment, with efforts being taken to seek out who they may have been in contact with.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in the statement that as more San Antonio residents are tested, officials will receive "clearer and more rapid assessment of any potential occurrence of travel-related infections."

