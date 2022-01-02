Coronavirus Tracker: Seven-day average drops below 4,000 for first time in three weeks

Wednesday was the second day in a row that Bexar County recorded double-digit COVID-19 deaths.

SAN ANTONIO — Fifteen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported by Bexar County health authorities Tuesday, making it the second-straight day for double-digit deaths as the pandemic continues to devastate San Antonio and Texas.

At least 5,130 area residents have died from COVID-19 complications over the last two years.

Metro Health also reported 2,777 new cases on Wednesday, down significantly from Tuesday's count. The seven-day case average also dropped to 3,921, the first time it has been under 4,000 since January 11.

High hospitalization levels continue to be a challenge for Bexar County, as 1,156 patients were receiving treatment for the coronavirus on Wednesday; that's down 27 from Tuesday. Of those 1,156 patients, 277 are in intensive care and 133 are using ventilators.

Free N95 masks are continuing to be distributed at local pharmacies, including Walmart, H-E-B, CVS and Walgreens. Here's where and when you can expend to find them in San Antonio.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.667 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 27, representing 88.9% of the county's population eligible (those over the age of 4) to receive a vaccination.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 21,082 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 16,448 new confirmed cases and 4,634 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Wednesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.281 million.

An additional 298 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, increasing the statewide death toll to 78,658.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.