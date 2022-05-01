Coronavirus Tracker: More than 2,500 new cases reported, seven-day moving average reaches new record

Seven new virus-related deaths were tallied Wednesday, the highest single-day count since October.

SAN ANTONIO — Though it's a smaller number compared to the first four days of 2021, Metro Health still reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid the omicron surge.

Only three times in 2021 did Bexar County health officials report as high of a single-day tally of new diagnoses as Wednesday's total of 2,757. It brings the case count for 2022 to 18,648. More than 358,000 San Antonio-area residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations also increased to 569 on Wednesday, up by 36 over Tuesday. And while this latest coronavirus surge hasn't been as deadly as prior waves, Metro Health reported seven new deaths from virus complications, the most in one day since Oct. 29.

This surge has also resulted in an increase in Texas children hospitalized with the virus. And the seven-day average of new daily cases increased to a new record-high for San Antonio, at 2,875.

On Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KENS 5 that residents need to remain vigilant and COVID-cautious as the pandemic continues. He specifically pointing to vaccinations, mask-wearing in crowded areas and staying home when sick as major tools to push through the prolonged health crisis.

How Bexar County is trending

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 48,945 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 39,943 new confirmed cases and 9,002 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Wednesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 4.847 million.

An additional 92 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 74,888.

