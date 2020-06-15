Coronavirus Tracker: Here's how cases are trending in San Antonio and Texas

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 151 new cases Sunday; a total of 4,393 cases and 88 fatalities.

Comal County: 10 new cases Friday; a total of 151 cases and seven fatalities. The county also confirmed six more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 121.

Hays County: 142 new cases Saturday; a total of 815 cases and five fatalities in the county.

There are 167 COVID-19 positive patients in area hospitals Sunday. Hospitals report 78% of ventilators are available and 26% of hospital beds are available.

“We must continue to work together to contain the spread of COVID-19. We likely will be battling this pandemic for a long time, and our best defense is vigilance,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “If you need to leave your home, practice social distancing, wear a face covering and wash your hands. If you are in an at-risk population, you should stay home whenever possible.”

“Metro Health continues to monitor the COVID-19 progress and warning indicators to understand the impact of the virus in our community,” said Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick. “We have seen case numbers and hospitalizations increase over the last few days. While the hospital system currently remains in stable condition, we must work together to practice safe behaviors to contain the spread.”

Here are Sunday's full numbers. Bexar County reports them daily at 7 p.m.:

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,843 coronavirus cases and 19 fatalities in the state Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Texas health officials have reported 87,854 total cases and 1,976 fatalities. The state estimates that 58,341 residents have recovered, while 27,537 residents are still ill with the virus.

This was the third straight day that Texas set a record high for the number of patients in hospitals, which now stands at 2,287.

Here's a look at the 14-day moving average of the new daily coronavirus cases in Texas:

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk