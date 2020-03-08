Coronavirus Tracker: Texas reports two days' worth of data after weekend computer upgrade

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 524 new cases were reported Sunday. However, after screening for duplicates, the total number of confimed cases has dropped to 41,082. The county death toll rose to 368 after 16 additional fatalities were reported, though 13 of them occurred in July.

Comal County: The county reported 13 new cases on Monday, the smallest daily increase in cases since June 11. There have been a total of 2,157 cases as of Monday. There were also two new deaths reported Monday, bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths to 56. County officials said there are 885 active coronavirus cases, while 1,216 county residents have recovered.

Hays County: As of July 31, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms there are at least 2,861 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since Hays County first started providing numbers, a total of 4,315 lab-confirmed cases have been reported, including 28 deaths. As of July 31, the Hays County Local Health Department has received 21,521 negative test results. At least 1,426 people have recovered from the virus in Hays County. According to the county, there have been 105 total hospitalizations, with 25 still hospitalized as of July 31.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Metro Health reported an additional 524 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County. However, they noted that as a result of screening for duplicates, the total number of confirmed cases actually decreased by 94. That means that 618 duplicate cases were found.

"In preparation for Metro Health converting to the Texas Health Trace data system this week, data files are being thoroughly re-screened for any possible duplicates," an update on the Metro Health Website stated. "All positive COVID-19 results are reported to Metro Health, however if a person tests at several different facilities and there is variation in the name, date of birth, address or other identifying information that they provided, the case may have appeared separately in the data. As a result, the overall case total has decreased by 94."

The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 41,082.

16 additional virus-related deaths were also reported, but only three came in the last 24 hours. Officials say 13 deaths occurred between July 4 and July 22, but were only just reported. In all, 368 county residents have died from complications related to the coronavirus.

Metro Health also reported a slight increase after a downward trend in current COVID-19 hospitalizations for the county; on Sunday, 879 Bexar County residents were receiving treatment for the virus, up from 874 on Saturday.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas reported two days' worth of data Monday after giving no reports on coronavirus trends Sunday due to a scheduled upgrade to their electronic lab reporting system.

State health officials reported 6,226 new coronavirus cases across Texas on Sunday and an additional 5,839 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 442,014 since the pandemic started. Of those, an estimated 297,422 have recovered.

The state also reported 142 additional deaths from virus-related complications on Sunday and another 37 on Monday. In all, 7,016 Texans have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk