AUSTIN, Texas — A new shelter-in-place order is in the works for Travis County, according to KVUE media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The original order was announced on March 23 and went into effect from March 24 through April 13.

Travis, Williamson counties issue stay-at-home order

According to the Statesman, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said she was preparing a new order to be implemented by April 13, which would extend the mandate for all residents to remain in their homes unless performing essential activities.

There are no reports of when the new order will expire, the Statesman reported.

Eckhardt said in the April 7 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting that the new order would take into account both Gov. Greg Abbott's order as well as UT coronavirus model projections.

On March 31, UT released findings which showed why social distancing was crucial to mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The report projected significantly higher numbers of cases of infection, hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths in 22 Texas communities under scenarios in which social distancing measures are moderate, according to researchers at UT Austin’s College of Natural Sciences.

UT's report broke down coronavirus projections by region given five scenarios:

No social distancing Closing schools Closing schools and 50% reduction of non-household contacts Closing schools and 75% reduction of non-household contacts Closing schools and 90% reduction of non-household contacts

For a full breakdown of the projections, click here.

More recently, UT models predicted Williamson County coronavirus cases would rise to 100,000. The UT model predicts about 500 people in Williamson County will need ventilators, the Statesman reported. A climb in cases is expected to begin around April 14 and peak in mid-May to early June. The model also shows the number of people who will require hospitalization will be close to 5,000, including 787 patients who will be in intensive care.

